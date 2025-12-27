Search continues for person missing after jet ski incident

Port Waikato. File photo: Google Maps

A search is continuing this morning for a person missing in the sea after a jet ski incident near Port Waikato.

Police said search and rescue teams and the Eagle helicopter would be dispatched.

Three people were reported to be in distress after the incident, which occurred on Christmas Day.

Two have been rescued since, including a 5-year-old child.

Surf Life Saving said the missing person was a male.