A 54-year-old man has been arrested after attempting to steal copper cable from the Wellington rail corridor, damaging the safety signals system.

About 4am on July 3, police received a report about a person unlawfully entering the rail corridor at Takapu Road Station in Tawa.

A heavy signalling cable was damaged; however, the alleged offender left the scene before police arrived.

The severed cable caused signalling faults which required train services to be suspended while emergency repairs were undertaken.

Wellington police's Investigation Support Unit on Tuesday executed a search warrant at an address in Porirua, and the man was arrested.

He is due to appear in the Porirua District Court on September 2 on a charge of endangering transport.

A 43-year-old man was charged over the same incident last month.

KiwiRail's general manager Wellington Metro Andy Lyon said anyone interfering with rail equipment was putting themselves and others at risk of serious harm.

"Copper theft from the rail corridor is extremely serious. As well as posing a significant safety risk, this type of offending can cause delays, additional costs, and disruption to the community.

"We are grateful to police for their swift action in making an arrest and will continue to work closely with them on offences of this nature."

Kāpiti Mana Area Commander Renée Perkins said the cost of the damage to the infrastructure was about $3000, but the delay and loss in productivity to early morning commuters could not be quantified.

"It's very disappointing that people are causing damage to public transport services and are willing to put other people's lives at risk," she said.