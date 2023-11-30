Serious crash closes Canterbury highway

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash which has closed a North Canterbury highway.

The single-vehicle crash was reported on Mouse Point Rd, Leslie Hills, Hurunui, about 8.30am on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

The serious crash unit has also been called to the scene.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash has closed SH7 between SH7A Hanmer Springs Junction and Leslie Hills Rd.

"Road users are advised to avoid the area or delay their journey."