Shooting at East Auckland bar

Photo: Getty Images

The assault and shooting of a man at a bar in Pakuranga Heights in a quiet neighbourhood has shocked the community.

Police said they were called to Dunrobin Place in Highland Park about 9.55pm on Thursday, where three men assaulted a man before a shot was fired.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Enquiries are now ongoing to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred including who is responsible," police said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, police said they were told a gun was fired at a vehicle outside a Mt Eden restaurant, after a confrontation between two groups, resulting in a police chase towards Manurewa, before three people were arrested.

RNZ understood the later shooting occurred at Applejack's Bar and Eatery, in Pakuranga Heights, near Highland Park.

The chair of an Auckland local board said the shooting was not normal for the area.

Howick Local Board chair Damian Light told RNZ most crime in the area was not like Thursday night's shooting.

"I think that's one of the reasons - obviously and understandably right - it sparks concern from local residents, because it doesn't happen often, which is a good thing, but when it does happen it does sort of worry people."

The shooting had taken place in a popular area, he said: "Highland Park's kind of right in the middle of East Auckland, so it is a popular area."

Applejack's did not wish to comment when contacted by RNZ.

Light urged members of the community with concerns to go to the police, rather than look on social media.

"In all these instances, it's understandable that people are concerned, and there's a lot of misinformation and social media goes nuts, and people start putting stuff on there," he said.

"Not everything that people read or see is necessarily true, and it's really important that we let the police do their job."

He encouraged anyone with information about what happened to take it to the police, rather than post it online.

"Putting it on Facebook's not helpful," he said.

Police said in a statement they did not not believe the two shootings on Thursday were linked, but said they were keeping an open mind as they investigated both.