The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found the police were justified in shooting dead the fugitive Tom Phillips.

Phillips had been on the run for almost four years when he was spotted trying to break into a warehouse in the small Waikato town of Piopio in the early hours of 8 September last year.

He was chased by police officers who spiked his quad bike.

Phillips pointed a rifle at one of the officers and shot him twice, leaving him with head injuries.

Another officer described hearing a radio broadcast from his colleague who had serious head wounds.

"I remember the tone of his voice had significantly changed from his previous transmissions which were calm. This transmission was very panicked and sounded like he was in a struggle and had been seriously hurt. The transmission was very short, I could not make out the words."

When he arrived at the scene he saw Phillips standing and pointing his rifle at the shot officer's car. Phillips then turned and pointed his rifle at him and his partner.

His partner told the authority: Phillips appeared to be "chambering another round" as their car came to a stop.

The officer told the Authority he did not have time to give a warning. He stepped out of his car and fired at Phillips before seeing Phillips drop.

"He says he fired until Mr Phillips was no longer a threat. He saw Mr Phillips fall in a twist to the ground behind the quad bike," the report says.

"He yelled for Mr Phillips to put his arms where he could see them, but Mr Phillips did not respond."

Three of the officer's five shots hit Phillips.

Phillips was handcuffed while another officer attended to his wounded colleague.

The Authority found the officer was justified in shooting Phillips dead in self defence.

They found while there were short comings with the emergency communications centre shift commander, overall, the officers actions on the ground were commendable.

The authority found there was a delay in providing first aid to Phillips but it was not excessive or unreasonable.

However, the authority is critical of the communication. A plan to arrest Phillips had not been communicated to police comms staff.

The authority also found there were issues in communicating between senior officers and frontline staff during the operation.

One of the officers had to ask the senior commander what the plan was three times before he got a response.

"Despite these concerns, this was a dynamic and fast-moving event which, like many cases, was ultimately informed by the skills, knowledge, and experience of capable frontline staff. It was reasonable for Police to expect those staff to follow their training, assess the risk, make decisions and respond based on what was happening around them. We are of the view that this is what happened," the report said.

In a statement, police said they acknowledged and accepted the IPCA findings.

Superintendent Scott Gemmell, Waikato District Commander said as the authority noted two of the officers involved "implemented a successful plan to locate, follow and intercept" Phillips while the other two officers "responded with great urgency and proficiency to a highly dangerous situation".

"I'm extremely proud of the officers involved and I join with the IPCA in commending them for their actions," Gemmell said.

The officer shot by Phillips is continuing rehabilitation and is being supported to return to work on a light duties basis, he said.