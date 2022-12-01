Sir Murray Halberg dies

3mt25uz6t4pbc7eehwzjn2k4y4.jpg Sir Murray Halberg. Photo: NZ Herald

Sir Murray Halberg, considered one of New Zealand’s greatest ever athletes, has died.

Halberg passed away at the age of 89, the New Zealand Herald has confirmed.

Halberg was best known for winning the 5000m gold medal at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, while he also won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 1958 and 1962 in the three miles race.

He also became the first Kiwi to break the four-minute mile.

halberg_murray_1961.jpg Murray Halberg (centre) after setting a new world record when he won the 5000 metres event at the World Athletic Games in 1961.

In the 1961 New Year Honours, Halberg was appointed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to athletics.

After his sporting career, Halberg set up The Halberg Trust, which continues to support children with disabilities in sport under its new name the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation.

The Halberg Awards, New Zealand’s most prestigious sports awards, are named in his honour in recognition for his work in sport and children with disabilities.

He was knighted in 1988 for services to sport and disabled children.