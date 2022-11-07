Six youths arrested after daylight attack in Chch

Police have confirmed they have taken six youths into custody after a man was attacked in Christchurch central.

The incident took place at 2.30pm on Sunday on Cashel St - in the city’s heart.

A police spokesperson said the man suffered minor injuries.

“Police urge anyone who saw the incident and might have video or still images or video of it to contact Police.”

Three weeks earlier, an 18-year-old was arrested on the same street after a man was critically injured. The man later died in hospital.

The man was revealed on Friday to be Anthony Michael Kelly.