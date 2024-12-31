Snorkeller dies at popular Northland beach

Whangaruru is a popular location on Northland's east coast. Photo: Getty Images

A person has died after being found unresponsive in the water at a popular beach in Northland.

A concerned family member had reported that a person snorkelling in the Bland Bay area at Whangaruru was overdue to return, shortly before midday on New Year's Eve, a Coastguard spokesperson said.

Coastguard volunteers on board a Lion Foundation Rescue vessel located the snorkeller at 12.40pm.

"The crew immediately commenced CPR, and despite their best efforts, sadly, the person could not be resuscitated.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the person's family and loved ones during this tragic time."

The search included people from Coastguard Whangaruru, Northland Coastguard Air Patrol, and Auckland's Lion Foundation Rescue (currently based in Northland for the summer surge).

Police said they were notified of the incident about 12.45pm and the death would be referred to the Coroner.

It is the second beach drowning during this holiday period.

On Christmas Eve, a woman died at Waimamaku Beach, south-west of Kaitaia.

However, during a horror weekend in mid-December there were four deaths, prompting warnings from Water Safety NZ for caution in the water.