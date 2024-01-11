South Island set for summer sizzler

Beach-goers cool off in Wellington as the summer heat goes on. Photo: RNZ

It's the South Island's turn for a summer scorcher.

Heat alerts were issued for Wellington City and the Hutt Valley on Wednesday, sending people flocking to the beaches.

But people are being asked to take care of those who could struggle in the heat. After a soggy Christmas and New Year, temperatures have soared this week, just as many people head back to work.

Metservice forecaster Gerard Bellam said some of this week's highest temperatures are set to be recorded on Thursday, with the South Island in the sun's firing line, climbing into the low 30s there in the likes of Canterbury and Marlborough, and even high 20s probably for eastern parts of Otago, including Dunedin.

Wellingtonians took advantage of Wednesday's rising temperatures.

"Nice and warm - probably the first hot day we've had this year, so it would be nice to have a few more of them and we feel as though we've had a summer," one person said.

"I'm working today and there's no wind, so that's stress, said another. When there's no wind, it's just too hot in there. But it's pretty nice, I don't know. So nice for swimming on a day like this."

"It's good, added a third. "It's very, very, very hot."

And there were similar scenes at Auckland's Mission Bay.

"It's lovely," an Australian tourist said. "We just finished a week trip over here, and yeah, it's super nice to finish the trip in some sun on the beach."

"I was just saying to my husband, it's so nice to come down here," a woman said. "Made our own lunch sitting down here and it's just lovely and that breeze, really, really nice.

"We live in Bangkok, which is quite polluted - amazing city, but quite polluted - so for us, this is a dream."

Bellam said the warm temperatures were likely to continue for a few more days.

"We have got this hot spell lasting. It's sort of a bit of a peak in the temperatures today, but also on the weekend as well I think we're going to see a boost, including those North Island places, especially out east."

He said it could also be hard to sleep in many parts of the country.

"The other thing to take note is staying quite warm at night, very warm. In fact, temperatures staying up into the high teens in places. So yeah, just try and keep cool overnight as well."

But while many people are enjoying the balmy weather, Age Concern chief executive Karen Billings Jensen said the heat could be hard on elderly people.

"It can really exacerbate some health problems that are just made worse by heat-related things. So for older people, it's just really important that they find ways to keep cool."

She said keeping hydrated was key.

"Maybe just sipping water slowly through the day or having just some cool treats that are low in sugar but have got that high water content."

MetService said the same advice applied to all age groups, and urged sun lovers to stay sun smart when they ventured out.