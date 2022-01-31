Staffer in PM's office returns negative Covid result

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro were among passengers asked to self-isolate after being on a flight with a positive case.
Ardern is in isolation until tomorrow, and had a PCR Covid-19 test first thing on Sunday.
Her results are yet to come in, but a staff member who was on the flight with her has this morning had a negative result.
Ardern's office said at the weekend she was is feeling well and had no Covid symptoms.