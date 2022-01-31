Staffer in PM's office returns negative Covid result

Jacinda Ardern is in isolation. Photo: RNZ

A senior staffer in the Prime Minister's office has returned a negative Covid-19 test.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro were among passengers asked to self-isolate after being on a flight with a positive case.

Ardern is in isolation until tomorrow, and had a PCR Covid-19 test first thing on Sunday.

Her results are yet to come in, but a staff member who was on the flight with her has this morning had a negative result.

Ardern's office said at the weekend she was is feeling well and had no Covid symptoms.