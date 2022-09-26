State Memorial for Queen held in Wellington

A State Memorial was held in Wellington today to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

The service was held during a national day of mourning and began at 2pm in Wellington Cathedral of St Paul.

While the service was not open to the public, crowds gathered on the lawns of Parliament to watch a live stream of the memorial, which began with a national minute of silence.

The memorial was attended by multiple politicians and dignitaries - including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro - both of whom gave readings to the rows of people packing out the building.

Ardern read a historical passage from a commemorative book "The Royal Visit to New Zealand", which detailed the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's departure from Bluff at the end of their first visit to Aotearoa.

Dame Cindy gave a tribute to the late Queen, detailing her 70 years of service.

"With each of her 10 visits to Aotearoa New Zealand the Queen left another indelible mark and came to know and love our country," she said.

"I am honoured to have served as the 16th Governor General to the Queen."

She said New Zealand saw a Queen who would keep us in her heart and prayers and stay by us in times of sorrow.

"I am sure the Queen's undying spark came from the pleasure she took in her work which she carried out with unwavering care until the end of her life."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro (C) walking past a plaque for Queen Elizabeth II, as they arrived at New Zealand's State Memorial. Photo / Aaron Dahmen

There were moments of ceremony throughout including hymns sung by the Cathedral's choir and the Parade of the Queen's Personal Flag of New Zealand.

The parade was led by Captain Joel Ebbing, RNZALR, who carried the flag draped in mourning ribbons to Acting Dean Reverend Katie Lawrence, where it was placed on an altar at the head of the cathedral.

An organ rendition of God Save the Queen played softly through the cathedral before the Parade began.

Several prayers were read - including a gospel reading from St Mary's college head girl Erana Ngarimu.

Acting Dean Lawrence gave an overview of the Queen's 70 years of service and her strong personal faith.

Members of the public watching the Queen's State Memorial Service on the screens on Parliament Grounds in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"The Queen visited Aotearoa New Zealand 10 times, first in 1953, during which she laid this cathedral's foundation stone, and finally during her Golden Jubilee in 2002," she said.

The cathedral still holds the royal prayer books used by the Queen in 1954, the cover of which is embroidered with pōhutukawa and kōwhai flowers.

"As we mark the Queen's death here today and give thanks for her extraordinary life may we look to a positive, hope-filled future."

The Right Reverend Justin Duckworth then stood to deliver a karakia before the cathedral stood for the national anthem led by the choir.

Prayers were read in both English and te reo Māori by Lawrence and Duckworth, and the Venerable Don Rangi, Bishop Waitohiariki Quayle, and Cardinal John Dew stood at the front of the cathedral as youth representatives lit candles in remembrance.

"As we leave here today let us cherish the memory of Queen Elizabeth, to take heed of her constance and grace. To keep hold of that wonder and joy."

The armed services Parade of the Queen's Colours during the Queen's State Memorial Service at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In celebration of her life, a pictorial montage was played on screens throughout the cathedral showing images of Queen Elizabeth accompanied by the cathedral choir singing "Behold o God our defender".

As the service concluded, the cathedral stood to sing "God Save the King", before the flag was removed from the altar and marched back out.

The final blessing and dismissal was read by the Reverend Duckworth, who wished peace upon King, country and all mankind.

"Go forth to the world in peace be of good courage hold fast that which is good."

While Wellington held the national memorial there were other services going on around the country including in Auckland and in Christchurch.