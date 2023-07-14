Stolen car ploughs into vehicle at Matariki celebrations

Emergency services at the scene of the incident in the town of Shannon in Horowhenua. Photo: via NZ Herald

A police officer suffered a head injury after a stolen car ploughed into another vehicle right in the middle of a community’s Matariki event.

The driver of a stolen car was spotted by police in Foxton shortly before 12.30pm.

The man evaded road spikes but came a cropper when hitting a number of parked cars. It then collided with a car on Grey Street in the town of Shannon, about 16km from Foxton, in the Horowhenua District.

"He then collided with a stationary vehicle... where community were together at an event celebrating Matariki," police said.

"An officer suffered a head injury while attempting to apprehend the driver of the offending vehicle."

The driver has been arrested, and the officer is receiving medical attention

Horowhenua District Council earlier asked the public to stay inside as the police incident took place.

Horowhenua District Council chief executive Monique Davidson said: "Obviously we are saddened by the impact one individual and their choices can have on a community who were coming together to celebrate what was meant to be a joyous and special Matariki event."

In a social media post, the council said: "Matariki celebrations in Shannon have been cancelled. We will keep you updated, as we know more."

A spokesperson for St John said they were responding to the incident and four units were on scene.

These included two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a management unit.

St John said the incident is still unfolding and could not provide any further details at this time.

Comments on local Facebook pages have also described car spikes being set up on roads.

Images and footage online reveal a large police presence on Grey Street, Shannon, outside the front of Memorial Hall.

"Happened right outside memorial hall while everyone was celebrating Matariki and eating hangi damaged parked cars upset public sad end to a wonderful gathering," one person commented on a local Facebook group.