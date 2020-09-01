Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Updated 4.00 pm

Strange smell at Nth Canterbury store puts three people in hospital

    1. News
    2. National

    Emergency services are responding to reports of a gas leak near Gables Arcade in Rangiora. Photo:...
    Emergency services are responding to reports of a gas leak near Gables Arcade in Rangiora. Photo: Google
    Three people are in hospital and staff and shoppers have been evacuated from a North Canterbury store after reports of a gas leak this afternoon.

    The incident happened at the Gables Arcade on High St in Rangiora.

    Six people were treated at the scene and three people have been transported to Christchurch Hospital - one with moderate and two with minor injuries.

    The Herald understands it occurred at the Spark store in the arcade. Spark has been approached for comment.

    Fire and Emergency have twice visited the Spark store - after reports of a strange smell.

    They cleared all businesses from the building and sent in specialists with gas detectors to find the source.

    Police helped move people away from the vicinity of the Gables Arcade, a police media spokesperson said.

    A St John media spokesperson said they were called to the incident just after midday.

    Fire and Emergency NZ shift communications manager Andrew Norris said a fire crew had been out to the store earlier in the day after being called about a strange smell in the building, but couldn't locate anything.

    After being told by St John this afternoon they were treating more patients, a fire crew has returned and has been through the building, including checking the ceiling cavity for the source of the smell. A specialist unit from Christchurch was in attendance, using a gas detection unit to try and identify the source.

    Norris said the only possible source at this stage was some old batteries in the building.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter