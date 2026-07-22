Stuart Nash has resigned as a New Zealand First candidate, Winston Peters has announced.

In a brief statement posted on social media late on Wednesday, the party leader wrote: "Stuart Nash has offered his resignation as a candidate and we have accepted."

Earlier, the prime minister ruled out Nash from serving as a minister in a government he leads.

Christopher Luxon also took to social media late on Wednesday night, following speculation on Nash's resignation as a New Zealand First candidate.

"Whether reports of Stuart Nash's resignation as a NZ First candidate are true or not, I am making clear he will not serve as a minister in my government."

Nash was roundly condemned on Wednesday by MPs at Parliament for calling National's Napier MP lazy for taking nine months off work at full pay.

In reality, Katie Nimon took six months away from Parliament after having a baby.

Earlier on Wednesday, Luxon had called the comments "sexist", and said Nash was channeling the "manosphere".

Asked if he'd have Nash around the Cabinet table, he only encouraged people to party vote National to avoid "numpties" from other parties.

Later that evening, Luxon said on social media, "Whether reports of Stuart Nash's resignation as a NZ First candidate are true or not, I am making clear he will not serve as a minister in my government.

"After several instances of poor behaviour, some politicians will claim he has changed.

"His lack of contrition after comments about one of my MPs' maternity leave this evening shows he hasn't."

In response to the criticism of his comments, Nash said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon the campaign was about who "shows up and delivers" for Napier.

"I'm happy to be judged on my own track record, achievements and work ethic. That's the contest I want."

For what it's worth he said, "I've got real respect for any working parent raising a newborn alongside a demanding job - that was never in question."

Nash added that was why he was part of a government that supported the extending of paid parental leave - "The law change that the National Party voted against, twice."

Attempts to contact New Zealand First party members directly have been unsuccessful.