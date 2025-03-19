Suitcase murder case: Accused to have mental health reassessed

Hakyung Lee at her High Court appearance in Auckland in November 2022. Photo: RNZ

The woman accused of murdering her two young children and hiding their remains in suitcases is to be reassessed for her fitness to stand trial.

The bodies of Yuna Jo and Minu Jo were found in suitcases in Auckland in 2022, after a family bought the contents of an abandoned storage unit.

Hakyung Lee, a Korean who is a New Zealand citizen, was taken into custody in South Korea in September 2022, and extradited to New Zealand two months later.

Her trial was originally scheduled for April last year, but it was adjourned.

At an administrative hearing at the Auckland High Court on Wednesday, a date has been set for the end of May, where Lee's fitness to stand trial will be re-evaluated in a half-day hearing.

Lee appeared in the dock today with her long hair covering her face and her head downcast throughout the proceedings.

Justice Downs spoke to her about the upcoming hearing which mental health experts are expected to attend.

Justice Downs said the most recent reports provided on Lee's mental health were from February.