Surgeries being rejected to game waitlist targets, Labour says

Labour's health spokesperson says health numbers are being gamed by cutting the number of people who can go on surgery waitlists.

GPs are having to manage patients with worsening conditions who are being denied access to wait lists for specialist services.

A rejection letter from one department seen by RNZ said there was a lack of sufficient resources to see all patients referred within the limits of the Ministry of Health waiting time targets.

"This decision is forced upon us by a lack of sufficient resources to enable us to see all patients referred to us within the limits of the Ministry of Health waiting time targets," it read.

Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall told RNZ funding constraints were the problem.

"GPs are finding that cases that would have been eligible for treatment in the system previously, increasingly are being declined," she said.

"And in this case, a statement has been made that that's because it will create a challenge for meeting the government's targets," he said.

"We raised this at the beginning of the government announcing its plans around targets, because last time they ran these targets, we had exactly the same problem. We know that services will sometimes seek to try and game the targets to make sure that it appears there's not a problem, where actually the problem is just being swept up under the rug and people aren't getting the care they need."

Minister of Health Shane Reti declined to appear on RNZ's Midday Report.

He told RNZ in a statement that the "government's health targets (including around FSAs and electives) will start driving the outcomes which Labour failed so miserably on".

"I have confidence in Health NZ as it works towards delivering on our targets, and delivering better care for New Zealanders in the process.

"I've been very transparent about the challenges the health system continues to face and as I said in March, when identifying those targets.

"'It is important that we are ambitious in trying to achieve better health outcomes for New Zealanders. The health system went backwards under the previous government and its failure to drive targets. Having effective targets, and reporting on them publicly, helps identify where there are problems - and how we can take action to improve them."

RNZ has also requested comment from Health NZ.

Verrall said rather than having waitlists determined by what the ministry said was available, instead thresholds for surgery and treatment should be "transparent".

"Without that, and with the government's current funding cuts, it's clear that people will just be sent back to their GP because that care can't be provided."

In the meantime, she said anyone who felt they had wrongly missed out on treatment should ask their GP to "re-refer" them, go to the health and disability commissioner or write to their local MP.

Verrall did not blame the specialist who wrote the letter seen by RNZ for turning the patient away.

"It sounds pretty honest - if that specialist had been told that they couldn't accept more people onto the waitlist because it would look bad for the government's wait times, then that is absolutely a legitimate thing to do.

