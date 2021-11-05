Friday, 5 November 2021

Suspicious fire rips through Christchurch heritage mansion Antonio Hall

    Antonio Hall was the site of a major fire in the early hours of this morning. Photo: George Heard
    A fire that has ripped through a well-known Christchurch heritage mansion overnight is being treated as suspicious.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to Antonio Hall on Riccarton Rd after 3.30am and found it ablaze.

    Antonio Hall is a Category 2 Historic Place and firefighters remain at the site today dampening down hot spots and the last of the flames.

    Neighbours in the area were evacuated as 12 fire crews fought the blaze.

    Built around 1904 for a successful grocery merchant, the grand site was purchased by the Catholic Church in 1946 as a place to educate young men entering the priesthood.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to Antonio Hall on Riccarton Rd after 3.30am and found...
    The church added to the original building - including a chapel and accommodation.

    It was later used as a private hostel for students attending nearby Canterbury University and was then sold to a family who gave it its current name.

    The site was badly damaged in the 2011 earthquake and has fallen further into disrepair over the past decade despite efforts from the local community to restore it.

    Fire and Emergency's Wayne Hamilton says it's disappointing to see another historic building go up in flames.

    Firefighters working to put the fire out at Antonio Hall. Photo: George Heard
    He says Antonio Hall has been the target of arsonists in the past.

    Last year almost a third of the mansion was destroyed when a teenager set fire to a mattress inside one of the buildings.

    Since then it has been a target for vandals and thieves.

    Fire investigators will be at the site later today and will start working to find out the cause of the fire.

    Riccarton Road was closed this morning. Photo: Hamish Clark
    Police confirmed that part of Riccarton Rd remains closed off following the "significant" incident.

    "There are cordons in place at the intersections of Riccarton Rd and Wharenui Rd, Wharenui Rd and Peverel St, and Riccarton Rd and Ilam Rd. The sections of Riccarton Rd and Wharenui Rd between these intersections are closed," said a spokesperson.

    "It is anticipated that they will be closed for some time so members of the public should take an alternate route this morning."

    Antonio Hall in Riccarton. Photo: RNZ / Nicholas Pointon
    Eastbound traffic into the city can travel from Riccarton Rd into Middleton Rd and onto Blenheim Road. West flowing traffic on Riccarton Rd could take Matipo Rd to Blenheim Rd to continue west as an alternative.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

