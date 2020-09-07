Monday, 7 September 2020

Suspicious fires in Christchurch churches

    1. News
    2. National

    Two churches have been damaged by fire in Christchurch early this morning and authorities are treating both blazes as suspicious.

    Fire crews were first called to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses just after 3am.

    Firefighters arrived to find the church "well-involved" by fire.

    Less than half an hour later, fire crews were called to the Cardboard Cathedral, on Hereford St, after an automatic alarm went off - triggering an alert to fire authorities.

    Southern fire communications said the fire at the Cardboard Cathedral was out by the time staff arrived at the scene.

    No injuries have been reported at either site.

    A fire investigator is to inspect both scenes this morning.

     

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter