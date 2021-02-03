Swimmer missing in Waimakariri River named

The dive squad at the Waimakariri River on Monday. Photo: George Heard / NZH

Police have released the name of a swimmer who went missing in the Waimakariri River on Saturday.

Kapuaiwaho "Kapu" Waretini, 38, of Auckland, was swimming near the Waimakariri Bridge when his friends could not find him and called police.

Search and Rescue volunteers are continuing to search the beach areas near the Waimakariri River mouth for him today.

The man's family have asked for privacy.

"Kapu's whānau have asked for privacy at this time," a police spokesperson said.

The police dive squad started searching for him on Monday morning and a helicopter was called in on Tuesday.

The search efforts are focused on the area between the State Highway 1 bridge and the Old Waimakariri bridge.

Local runanga have placed a rahui on part of the river.

-Additional reporting NZH