Tasman crash takes road toll to 10

A person has been killed in a crash between a ute and a car in the Tasman District, taking the holiday road toll to 10.

Emergency services were at the scene on Appleby Highway (State Highway 60) tonight.

The accident happened on the highway between Bartlett Rd and Blackbyre Rd, just after 9pm.

"There is no indication at this stage of any other injured people,'' police said.

The highway has been closed and diversions were in place. Motorists were asked to avoid the area, delay their travel or expect delays.

Meanwhile, a man has died from his injuries in a car crash in Whangarei earlier today.

Police confirmed the death late tonight.

The man was initially taken to hospital in a critical condition following the single-vehicle crash on Keyte St, in Kensington, shortly before 10.30am. He died this afternoon.

Two other people who were in the car received minor injuries.