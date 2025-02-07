Te Whatu Ora boss Margie Apa resigns

Margie Apa Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Health New Zealand's embattled chief executive Fepulea'i Margie Apa has resigned - four months ahead of her contract coming to an end - with the "mutual agreement of the Health Commissioner.

In a statement released by the agency just before 9am, she has said it was "time to hand the baton on".

She says Health NZ is at the point in its Reset where a different leadership approach is required.

"Although my term formally ends in June, Health New Zealand is at a point in the Reset where a different leadership approach is required to take us forward, and I would like to make space for that now," Apa said.

Margie took on the role in February 2022 as interim chief executive and then, from 1 July 2022, for a fixed term to oversee the shift from multiple district health boards to one organisation.

"I believe that working together collaboratively to join up and improve the care New Zealanders experience is an ambition worth working for. All of us can make so much more of a difference if we can work together better.

"I am pleased to have played a part in that shift. There is progress we have made - we are delivering more care than before to more people both in our hospitals and in our community and primary care sector.

Health New Zealand Commissioner Professor Lester Levy said they "mutually agreed on the decision" and thanked her for her service.

"Margie has an extraordinary work ethic and from the day of my appointment she has worked extremely hard to support the new work programme.

"The reset is a significant change in direction from where Health NZ was heading but she realigned entirely to the programme.

"On behalf of the three Deputy Commissioners, we are very grateful for the support she has provided to us, and we wish her very well for the future."

National Director of the Planning, Funding and Outcomes business unit, Dr Dale Bramley, will be the interim Chief Executive and starts in the role today.

Health Minister Simeon Brown - who has been in the job less than a month himself - thanked Apa for her service.

"Margie Apa was the first to hold the position of Chief Executive at Health New Zealand, taking on the challenge of transitioning New Zealand's health system from regional district health boards into a single entity following the previous government's reforms in the middle of a pandemic.

"Prior to this, Margie was Chief Executive of the Counties Manukau District Health Board, having built a career in public service.

"As Chief Executive at Health New Zealand, Margie remained committed to ensuring access to healthcare services while Health New Zealand grappled with significant operational and financial challenges stemming from the health system reforms."

Brown said he looked forward to working with acting chief executive Dale Bramley, while a formal recruitment process is underway to find Ms Apa's replacement.