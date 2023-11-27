Monday, 27 November 2023

Teen in court after allegedly stabbing younger girl

    An 18-year-old female has appeared in court over the alleged stabbing of another teenage girl in Christchurch last week.

    The 16-year-old was allegedly stabbed after getting off a bus in Broomfield on Monday.

    She was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

    A police spokesperson said last week officers responded to the incident on Pensacola Cres about 12.30pm.

    The teen's mother described the alleged assault on a community Facebook page.

    The alleged offender appeared in Christchurch District Court, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and was due to reappear in court on December 20.

    NZ Herald

