Teen offending continues in Canterbury

The group smashed their way into the Techexpert store on Vernon Dr using hammers. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury businesses continue to be targeted by youth offenders, with another two hit over the past 10 days.

Toyaz Yadav.

A group of youths smashed their way into a Lincoln electronics repair store on Labour Day. Then on Friday a convenience store in the township was targeted in an attempted break-in but the offenders were stopped by fog cannons.

Techexpert Lincoln owner Toyaz Yadav said his Vernon Dr store was broken into about 4.15am.

The six offenders smashed in through the front door and trashed the store while searching for items to steal.

Yadav said the youths took a lot of products, including gift cards and phone cases which were on the shelves.

They went behind the counter to steal customers' phones and laptops which were being repaired.

He estimates the losses to be about $25,000, including the damage to the shop.

A group of six people smashed their way into the Techexpert store on Labour Day. Photo: Supplied

“They took everything, lots of customer devices, my personal computer.”

The Techexpert store after the break-in. Photo: Supplied

Yadav said the break-in was frustrating. He was left with little stock and had to ring customers to say their devices had been stolen.

Yadav has owned the store for about three years, but this was the first break-in he has had.

“I did not expect to be broken into,” said Yadav.

He thought he would not be a target because he doesn’t sell phones and other items of value for young people like vapes.

A police spokesperson said they were notified about the break-in at 7.40am. Officers are reviewing CCTV and making other inquiries, which are ongoing.

Yadav had not heard from the police since Labour Day. He said he will be putting in more security measures now.

“The landlord and I are working together to put in things like security bars.”

The second incident that week happened on Friday at 4.15am when four youths tried to break into the Lincoln Convenience Store on Gerald St.

Owner Rick Sun said they tried to break through the door, but fled after the store’s smoke cannons went off.

A range of items, including gift cards, were taken from Techexpert Lincoln. Photo: Supplied

The youths left in a Toyota Corolla, which had been stolen from Prebbleton.

“Two were smashing the door and the other two were filming on their phones,” Sun said.

He was not sure how old they were but said they looked young.

Sun's shop was the target of an attempted break-in in July. He said the offenders were yet to be caught. He is not holding out much hope of a result this time.

“I don’t think (the police) will get them, and if they do, they probably can’t be punished because of their age.”