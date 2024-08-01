Teenager dies after ice-skating accident

An investigation has been launched into the death of a teenage girl who suffered an "unsurvivable" head injury on a school trip to the Alpine Ice Sports Centre in Christchurch.

Kymani Hiley-Hetaraka, 13, was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday morning after the fall.

Haeata Community Campus, where Kymani was a student, announced this morning that the 13-year-old has died.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said it has opened an investigation into the incident and extended its sympathy to the victim’s whānau.

"Students should be able to participate safely, and parents and whānau must have confidence their rangatahi will be kept safe.

"Our investigation will consider the circumstances of the incident, and what policies and procedures the business or organisation had in place for risk management."

A Haeata Community Campus spokesperson said: "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Kymani Hiley-Hetaraka, a beloved member of our school community.

"Kymani was a vibrant and cherished ākonga who touched the lives of many with her kindness, aroha and beautiful spirit."

"We understand that many of you will be affected by this tragedy.

"Any support or counselling you feel might help you process this is available from our Hauora team, so please don’t hesitate to ask and reach out if you need to.

"It is important at this time that we support each other and take care of each other.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hilley-Hetaraka whānau at this time."

Emergency services were called to the centre just after 11am on Tuesday.

St John said two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

The centre will be closed "for all public public skating" on Thursday and Friday, its Facebook page stated.

A Givealittle page has also been set up to help Kymani's family.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Nancy Bell has addressed the incident in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the news and our thoughts are with the whānau.

"Our traumatic incident team is available to support the school for as long as needed.

"It is not appropriate for us to speculate on circumstances which may have contributed to this tragic outcome. That is a matter for the coroner to investigate and make a finding on.”