Terminal evacuated at Auckland Airport

Passengers were evacuated from Auckland Airport's domestic terminal this morning. Photo: Adam Ray

Passengers at Auckland Airport are being evacuated from the domestic terminal - but it is not yet clear why.

Alarms could be heard ringing inside the terminal about 9.30am, before staff started to usher people outside.

A man told The New Zealand Herald he was about to board a flight to Wellington with his young son when the alarms started.

“There’s an alarm going off. We’re being shepherded to the tarmac, by the looks of it,” the man said.