Terminal evacuated at Auckland Airport

Passengers at Auckland Airport are being evacuated from the domestic terminal - but it is not yet clear why.
Alarms could be heard ringing inside the terminal about 9.30am, before staff started to usher people outside.
A man told The New Zealand Herald he was about to board a flight to Wellington with his young son when the alarms started.
“There’s an alarm going off. We’re being shepherded to the tarmac, by the looks of it,” the man said.