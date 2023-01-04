Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Terminal evacuated at Auckland Airport

    Passengers were evacuated from Auckland Airport's domestic terminal this morning. Photo: Adam Ray
    Passengers at Auckland Airport are being evacuated from the domestic terminal - but it is not yet clear why.

    Alarms could be heard ringing inside the terminal about 9.30am, before staff started to usher people outside.

    A man told The New Zealand Herald he was about to board a flight to Wellington with his young son when the alarms started.

    “There’s an alarm going off. We’re being shepherded to the tarmac, by the looks of it,” the man said.

    NZ Herald