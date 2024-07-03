Tests for children from first year of schooling announced

Prime Minister Christoper Luxon and Education Minister Erica Stanford have announced new testing for primary school students. Photo: RNZ

The Government has announced new assessment for students from the first year of school.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said from 2025 phonics tests with children will begin at 20 weeks and 40 weeks of schooling.

Twice-yearly "progression monitoring" for reading, writing and maths would also be introduced for children in years three through eight.

Stanford said the assessment was intended to give parents certainty about their children's learning.

"Currently, the first glimpse at student achievement is when children sit NCEA. It’s far too late to learn in Year 10 or 11 if they have not been adequately prepared with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed."

Schools will be "encouraged" to use the year one phonics assessment in 2025.

A baseline test will be taken this year.

It will be compulsory from 2026, Stanford said

Stanford said the Curriculum Insights and Progress Study will also be expanded from 2025 to assess reading, writing and maths annually for Years 3, 6 and 8.

Schools will be given a choice of which assessment tool to use.

Those using the New Zealand Curriculum will use either e-asTTle or Progressive Assessment Tests (PATs).

For te reo Māori, the tools will be either e-asTTle or Te Waharoa Ararau.

Stanford said they were currently developing ways to improve school reports.

"My message to parents is simple: you are going to know more every year about how your child is doing at school."

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the education system is not delivering the outcomes the government wants.

"Last year about 11,000 kids left school without gaining a secondary qualification, and under our government, that changes."