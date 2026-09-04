This winter was New Zealand's third-warmest since records began, the country's climate monitoring agency says.

Earth Sciences New Zealand's (ESNZ) winter climate summary shows the average temperature across the country over June, July and August was 9.7°C, and 1.1°C above the 1991-2020 winter average.

That made it the third-warmest winter since records began in 1909, behind 2022 (9.8°C) and 2021 (9.7°C).

The agency said this year's result might come as a surprise to some, as temperatures in the North Island were close to average.

"However, the exceptional warmth of June nationwide, and the relatively warm winter throughout the South Island, were the dominant features of the country's overall seasonal temperature."

Parts of the South Island recorded average temperatures that were more than 1.2°C above their long-term averages, and 27 locations recorded their warmest winter ever.

Only one winter since 2000 has been colder than average, as overall New Zealand and global temperatures continue to climb.

The highest one-day maximum temperature was recorded at Bromley, near Christchurch, on June 20, when it reached a summery 26°C - New Zealand's second-highest winter temperature on record.

Another dozen locations, mostly in Canterbury, recorded temperatures in the mid-20s that day, because of "an exceptionally warm northwesterly airflow over the country", ESNZ said.

This winter was also wetter than normal in the South Island, especially in Southland, Otago, southern and inland parts of Canterbury and the West Coast.

Heavy rain over July 5-9 led to three local states of emergency being declared, in Waitaki District, Kaikōura and Wairoa - prompting the evacuation and displacement of more than 100 people.

Sections of State Highway 1 between Ward and Waipara, in Canterbury, were eroded away by the Conway River.

Conversely, most of the North Island was drier than usual.

Auckland had an uncharacteristically dry and sunny winter, recording just 68% of its usual rainfall and notching up the highest number of winter sunshine hours on record.

El Niño conditions, which typically bring drier, windier conditions to the east and north of New Zealand, strengthened from mid-winter, ESNZ said.

The agency - together with overseas counterparts - is expecting the developing El Niño to become one of the strongest on record.