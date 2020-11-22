Three die in separate crashes in North Island

A person died when a car crashed into the Mahurangi River in the Northland town of Warkworth this afternoon.

The police say that when rescuers reached the car, its sole occupant was found dead inside.

Earlier this morning motorcyclist died after a crash in New Plymouth.

Police said the accident involving the motorcyclist happened around 9.45am and there may be delays around Carrington Street while scene examinations take place.

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car at about 2am, near Flaxmere in Hawke's Bay.

The crash was near the intersection of Taihape Road and Korokipo Road.

The road near the intersection was closed but has now been reopened, and police say they are investigating the circumstances of the death.

Yesterday afternoon, a motorcyclist died after a crash on Matapihi Road in Tauranga.