Canadian arrested after meth found wrapped as presents

The methamphetamine was found inside this red duffle bag, disguised as presents. Photo: Customs

A Canadian woman has been arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle 10.2kg of methamphetamine wrapped as Christmas presents into New Zealand.

The 29-year-old was stopped at Auckland International Airport after arriving from Vancouver on Sunday and questioned by Customs officers.

They found the methamphetamine inside her carry-on duffle bag.

The drugs would have had a street-value of up to $3.8 million, Customs said, and cost roughly $10.7 million in potential social harm.

The woman appeared in Manukau District Court charged with importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug. She was remanded in custody.

Every single passenger was risk assessed even before they arrived in the country, Paul Williams, Customs manager at Auckland Airport, said.

"This is a classic attempt by transnational organised criminal groups at trying to exploit the busy travel season.

"But a busy airport does not mean Customs is not focused on or paying attention to anyone who may pose a drug risk.

"These criminal groups make the mistake of thinking Customs won't chase smaller targets, but we know that drugs sent from North America are an increasing risk and we are prepared."

Customs said anyone with concerns regarding drug smuggling could contact the government department confidentially.