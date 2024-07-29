Three killed in 'horrific' North Island crash

Three people are dead after what police have called a "horrific" crash between a truck and a car in the North Island's Rangitikei district.

Inspector Phil Ward said the collision happened between Putorino Rd and Te Hou Hou Rd in Hunterville about 2pm.

A large number of emergency service staff responded to the scene, where the three people were found dead.

The driver of the truck received treatment at hospital, Ward said.

Police were in the early stages of their investigation.

"Any fatal crash, but particularly one where multiple people have lost their lives, is confronting even for veteran emergency service personnel.

"We will also be making sure our staff at the scene have the support they need following this horrific event."