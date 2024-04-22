Three strikes policy to return with changes

File photo

The coalition plans to reintroduce the three strikes sentencing law later this year - but it will be slightly different.

The three-stage system of increasing consequences for repeat serious violent offenders was first introduced by National and Act New Zealand in 2010, but was repealed by the previous Labour government.

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee said once approved by Cabinet, she would introduce a bill to the House later this year which would reintroduce it.

The system would cover the same 40 serious offences, with the addition of the new strangulation and suffocation offence.

It would also only apply to sentences above 24 months and provide a limited benefit for guilty pleas.