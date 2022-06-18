Tongan community meets to discuss rising violence

Manase Lua (file photo) Photo: Tikilounge Productions

In a climate of rising gang violence, South Auckland's Tongan community leaders have held a public meeting to address concerns ahead of an international rugby league match next weekend.

A public meeting was held last night in Mangere, to discuss concerns gang violence could merge with street celebrations before next weekend's international rugby league game between the Kiwis and Mate Ma'a Tonga.

Labour MP Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki attended the meeting along with various social workers and ex-gang members.

Speakers at the meeting complained about an increasing trend of patched members attending Tongan churches and funerals.

Aotearoa Tongan Health Workers Association secretary Pakilau Manase Lua said he was concerned about gang members earning mana by financially contributing to churches.

He said while people were desperate for money, it sent the wrong message if churches stayed silent about taking the cash.

"There are instances of gang members contributing to churches and things like that, and that's because they're part of the community but if the church is silent about that and just receiving cash, what message is that giving?"

However, Manase Lua believed it was highly unlikely next weekend's rugby league match between New Zealand and Tonga would be marred by street violence.

Ex-gang members speaking at the meeting blamed parental neglect, poverty and a disconnection of Pasifika from social support systems for driving them into crime.

Ex-gang members speaking at the meeting blamed parental neglect, poverty and a disconnection of Pasifika from social support systems for driving them into crime.

Former gang member Petani Fa'avae, who spent over a decade in prison after being charged with murder at the age of sixteen, said childhood neglect drove him into the gangs.

"Somebody's lifetime habits aren't just going to break so you have to ask yourself what are you trying to achieve here. Long term, short term. I just want to share a saying with you, hurt people hurt people. You understand, you hear what I just said, hurt people hurt people," he said.

With a spate of youth crime affecting the area, Pakilau Manase Lua said he believed some children and teenagers were becoming involved in illegal activities, such as ram raids, just to survive.

He said there was often more to children's involvement in ram raids than a thrill.