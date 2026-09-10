The police watchdog has cleared Police Commissioner Richard Chambers of any wrongdoing.

RNZ revealed in June that an investigation was under way in relation to complaints about Chambers. It is understood the complaints related to alleged conduct towards women.

RNZ understands that one of the complainants was believed to be a former police staffer. It is understood the other complaint was from a woman Chambers dated more than two decades ago.

As part of the investigation, RNZ understands staff from the National Integrity Unit visited the complainant in Australia. It is understood her allegations are historical.

On Friday, the Independent Police Conduct Authority released its summary report on the investigation into a complaint about Chambers, made in December 2025.

"The Authority found that there was no evidence to support the complainant's concerns that they were being stalked and digitally surveilled by the Commissioner.

"As part of our independent investigation, we also oversaw a Police investigation into three historic allegations of sexual assault made by the complainant against the Commissioner. We found that Police conducted a robust investigation, and we agree with the conclusion that the evidential test for prosecution was not met."

The IPCA said the evidence "fell well short of the required threshold".

"As the Commissioner is a statutory office holder, we have also provided a confidential report to the Public Service Commission. As it contains sensitive information about the complainant and her wellbeing, we are not releasing it publicly."

Last week, Deputy Commissioner Mike Pannett said in a statement to RNZ that NZ Police had completed its criminal investigation.

"The IPCA will publicly release its findings in due course. As the matter remains before the IPCA, police has no further comment at this time."

In an earlier statement to RNZ, Chambers said he had been advised that the IPCA and police were investigating complaints against him.

"I strongly reject the claims that have been made."

He said he would co-operate fully with the investigation and looked forward to having the matter dealt with.

"I acknowledge the public interest in this, but it is important the investigation takes its course. I cannot make further comment at this point."

In response to earlier questions from RNZ, an IPCA spokesperson confirmed that the IPCA received an anonymous letter raising concerns about Chambers in November last year.

"We received a complaint concerning the commissioner on 1 December 2025.

"We decided we would independently investigate both matters on 3 December 2025. Our investigation began shortly after this. The complainant was interviewed by police on 4 June 2026."

In an earlier statement to RNZ, Police Minister Mark Mitchell said he was "aware that complaints have been received about the Police Commissioner."

"They are now being investigated by police and the IPCA. I have no further comment at this time."

In an OIA received by RNZ, Mitchell said he had received two complaints related to Chambers.

"The first on 21 November 2025 and the second on 1 February 2026. These complaints were both referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority and the Police National Integrity Unit."