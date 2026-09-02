Police Commissioner Richard Chambers has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing following a police investigation into historical allegations, RNZ can reveal.

The state broadcaster revealed in June this year an investigation was under way in relation to complaints about Chambers.

It is understood the complaints related to alleged conduct towards women.

RNZ understands one of the complainants was believed to be a former police staffer. It is understood the other complaint was from a woman Chambers dated more than two decades ago.

As part of the investigation, RNZ understands staff from the National Integrity Unit visited the complainant in Australia. It is understood her allegations are historical.

On Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Mike Pannett said in a statement to RNZ that NZ Police had completed its criminal investigation.

"The IPCA will publicly release its findings in due course. As the matter remains before the IPCA, police has no further comment at this time."

An Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) spokesperson told RNZ on Wednesday it would publicly release the outcome of its investigations once it was finished.

"We have no further comment to make at this time."

In an earlier statement to RNZ, Chambers said he had been advised that the IPCA and police were investigating complaints against him.

"I strongly reject the claims that have been made."

He would cooperate fully with the investigation and looked forward to having the matter dealt with.

"I acknowledge the public interest in this, but it is important the investigation takes its course. I cannot make further comment at this point."

In response to earlier questions from RNZ, an IPCA spokesperson confirmed that the watchdog received an anonymous letter raising concerns about Chambers in November last year.

"We received a complaint concerning the commissioner on 1 December 2025.

"We decided we would independently investigate both matters on 3 December 2025. Our investigation began shortly after this. The complainant was interviewed by police on 4 June 2026."

In an earlier statement to RNZ, Police Minister Mark Mitchell said he was "aware that complaints have been received about the Police Commissioner."

"They are now being investigated by police and the IPCA. I have no further comment at this time."

In an OIA received by RNZ, Mitchell said he had received two complaints related to Chambers.

"The first on 21 November 2025 and the second on 1 February 2026. These complaints were both referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority and the Police National Integrity Unit."