Town of 10,000 to lose only supermarket

Flaxmere New World to close after past promises failed to keep building open. Photo / Warren Buckland

Foodstuffs is abandoning the low-income suburb of Flaxmere, leaving the town of more than 10,000 people without a supermarket after earlier vowing to build it a brand new one.

New World Flaxmere said on Thursday night it would be closing the doors of its New World supermarket in just over a month.

The lease for its ageing building in the heart of the suburb was up for renewal in March and Foodstuffs North Island had made the decision not to take it up, due to the building needing significant refurbishment.

The store will close on February 25. A petition calling on Foodstuffs to change its mind was already circulating with more than 600 signatures by Friday morning.

Foodstuffs had initially vowed to rebuild in Flaxmere.

In 2022, Foodstuffs North Island received resource consent for a New World to be built on a vacant piece of land behind the existing New World Flaxmere.

The existing supermarket was to be shifted into the new building after completion and have access off Swansea Rd.

The 1900sq m supermarket was going to cost $21 million. But in 2023 Foodstuffs pulled out, citing a changing economic environment.

New World Flaxmere said it would work to support its team and help them into other roles with Pak’nSave, Four Squares, and other New World stores.

Work on a massive New World development in nearby Havelock North continues.

Foodstuffs spokeswoman Emma Wooster said even with considerable investment in a refurbishment by the landlord, the building wouldn’t be brought up to the standard we want for both our team and customers.

“Closing a store isn’t something we’d ever do lightly. Foodstuffs North Island ... have a long and strong commitment to Hawke’s Bay communities and we want to give our strong reassurance that this hasn’t changed at all.”

Councillor’s reaction to supermarket closure: ‘Devastating’

Flaxmere councillor Henry Heke said the decision by Foodstuffs is “devastating for our community”.

“There are many whanau and elderly that will be impacted badly by this decision as for many they will now have to rely on public transport to get to supermarkets in Hastings.

“There could be a silver lining though as Flaxmere has a fast-growing population and council has developed land immediately behind the existing shopping centre that can cater for a new modern supermarket as well as other commercial premises.

“I will be working hard to ensure that this gets fast-tracked with any potential developer and supermarket chains. We must see this as a minor setback and a huge opportunity.”