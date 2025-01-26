Tragic tally: four fatal road accidents over weekend

The fatal road accidents this weekend were in Hawkes Bay, Christchurch, Arthur's Pass and near Palmerston North. Photo: RNZ/Patrice Allen

New Zealand has had seven road fatalities since Tuesday, with four of the fatalities over the Auckland Anniversary holiday weekend.

The fatal road accidents this weekend were in Hawkes Bay, Christchurch, Arthur's Pass and near Palmerston North.

There were also two people who died as a result of crashes earlier in the week.

Hawkes Bay truck vs car crash

One person was found dead following a collision between a truck and a car in Hawke's Bay on Sunday morning.

The crash was reported to emergency services about 8.10am.

Police earlier said initial indications were that there were serious injuries.

Arthur's Pass single-vehicle accident

One person was found dead at the scene following a crash in Arthur's Pass.

The single-vehicle accident on State Highway 73 was reported to police at 8.20am on Sunday morning.

Christchurch crash

One person died after a two-vehicle crash in the Christchurch suburb Hei Hei Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Buchanans Road about 1.40pm, but the person died at the scene.

Media reported the crash victim was a motorcyclist killed in a collision with a truck.

Motorcycle crash near Palmerston North

A motorcyclist died after a crash at Bunnythorpe, north of Palmerston North.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a car and motorbike, at the intersection of Railway Road and Clevely Line, just after 8:30pm on Friday, police said in a statement.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Deaths from earlier crashes

Two people have now died after a serious crash Wednesday that shut a South Canterbury road.

One person died at the scene of the two-vehicle accident, on Milford Clandeboye Road, near Temuka.

Another was taken to hospital with critical injuries. Police confirmed on Sunday morning they too had died, passing away on Friday evening.

Another person has since died in hospital after an accident on the Winton-Lorneville Highway on Tuesday, 21 January.

Following the crash, two people were transported to hospital in a serious condition. One of them passed away on Saturday as a result of their injuries.

The second person remains in hospital in a critical condition.