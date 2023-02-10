TVNZ to cancel police show Ten 7

TVNZ has announced the show Ten 7 Aotearoa will end. Photo: Screenshot/TVNZ

Controversial crime show Ten 7 is being cancelled after 20 years on television.

TVNZ today announced the show Ten 7 Aotearoa - previously Police Ten 7 - will end with three one-hour specials planned from April to highlight its run.

TVNZ director of content Cate Slater said it was one of New Zealand's longest-running and most successful factual television shows.

"It has made an immense contribution to TVNZ over its 20-year run," Slater said.

"The topical nature of this content means it's only available on digital platforms after the initial broadcast for a short time, making it difficult to sustain the viewership needed across both broadcast and digital as more of our audience migrates online.

"As a result, we've made the difficult decision to conclude the programme. We're excited to give fans an opportunity to mark its legacy with three hour-long specials."

A total of 750 episodes had been produced across 29 seasons, with 963 arrests - as well as hundreds of crimes solved and cases progressed because of viewer information and tips to police - as a result.

But in recent years it had garnered controversy with critics denouncing the show for racial stereotyping.

Its creators and police denied those claims, but TVNZ reviewed the show and last year reformatted it as a result.

In 2014, the show's format was first updated and Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Lemoto joined as a new presenter, replacing retired Detective Inspector Graham Bell who had fronted the show since its inception.

In April 2022, it was reintroduced as Ten 7 Aotearoa, following the findings of an independent review in 2021 which was commissioned to understand changing viewer expectations.

Presenter Sam Wallace joined as a co-host and TVNZ said more filming was introduced to give a more representative picture of policing across the motu.

Screentime chief executive Philly de Lacey said they were proud of the show.

"We are proud of Ten 7 and what it has achieved over the past two decades. Ten 7 has made a significant impact as a crime fighting tool, a driver of safer communities, and has delivered record viewing numbers for TVNZ over the years. Its evolution and progression overtime has ensured its relevance for 20 years.

"The upcoming finale specials will recognise the series' part in New Zealand television history with a look back at some of the best moments and feature some new, unseen policing footage and wanted cases."

Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming said police were proud of the show and their officers which appeared on it during the past two decades.

"Ten 7 is an iconic show spanning 750 episodes and two decades," he said.

"It's part of New Zealand television history and, as one of the most frequently viewed shows, it's served as a vital investigative tool. Almost 1000 crimes, including serious assaults and homicides, have been resolved thanks to information from Ten 7 viewers.

"We're incredibly proud that the programme was fronted by our very own police officers. But successful policing is not done in isolation; it requires the trust and support of the public. Thank you to our loyal viewers and to everyone who helped hold serious offenders to account."

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Lemoto said he loved his time hosting Ten 7.

"As a detective it's been a privilege to meet with many victims and their whānau, and work alongside investigators doing their utmost to find those responsible for the serious or high priority crimes featured in our appeals," he said.

"While sad to see Ten 7 go, I'm looking forward to being part of the remaining three episodes to celebrate its history and all we've achieved for our communities."