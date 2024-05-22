Two confirmed dead after crash near Christchurch

Two people are dead after a crash in rural Canterbury yesterday.

Police this morning confirmed the deaths following a two-vehicle crash on Wards Rd at Kirwee, west of Christchurch.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash about 1.20pm.

Police yesterday said one person had sustained critical injuries, but in an update this morning said two people were declared dead at the scene and a third was transported to Christchurch Hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination, and inquiries are ongoing.