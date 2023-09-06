Two in custody after fleeing police and crashing

Two young people have been arrested after fleeing from police and crashing their car in Christchurch early today.

Police said a pursuit was initiated at first, but they abandoned efforts to chase the vehicle due to “the manner of driving”.

One of the young offenders was injured in the incident.

A police spokesperson said they first noticed a "vehicle of interest" near Linwood Ave about 2.40am. The driver ignored requests to stop and took off in the vehicle.

Police found the vehicle found a short time later, crashed at the intersection of Anzac Drive and New Brighton Rd.

One of the young people had sustained moderate injuries, police said.

They were taken away for medical attention, and both would be referred to Youth Services.

Christchurch police found themselves in a similar situation two weeks ago, when a motorcyclist disobeyed requests to pull over at a city centre intersection.

The motorcyclist sped through an intersection and collided with a silver sedan - killing the motorbike’s rider.