Two dead in Auckland motorcycle crashes

Two people are dead after separate motorcycle crashes in Auckland this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the first fatality, a single vehicle crash at Lucas Heights on the Dairy Flat Highway, at 2.34pm. One person died at the scene.

Later, a motorcyclist in his 60s was killed in an accident on Mcentee Rd in Waitakere.

St John said two ambulance vehicles attended the scene at 3.16pm.

Diversions are in place.