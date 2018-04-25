Two dead in Auckland motorcycle crashes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people are dead after separate motorcycle crashes in Auckland this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the first fatality, a single vehicle crash at Lucas Heights on the Dairy Flat Highway, at 2.34pm. One person died at the scene.
Later, a motorcyclist in his 60s was killed in an accident on Mcentee Rd in Waitakere.
St John said two ambulance vehicles attended the scene at 3.16pm.
Diversions are in place.