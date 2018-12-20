Two dead in overnight crashes

1nthisld.jpg Emergency services at the scene of the fatal crash in Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

Overnight crashes in Auckland and Nelson have claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured four other people.

One person died shortly after midnight after a car hit a power pole in the Auckland suburb of Green Bay. A second person suffered critical injuries and is now in a stable condition in hospital.

The green Mazda vehicle ended up wrapped around the power pole in the crash.

In Nelson, one person was killed and three people were taken to Nelson Hospital with serious injures following a crash in Stoke.

The crash occurred on Whakatu Drive shortly after 12.30am.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris said one person was trapped in the car and firefighters had to pull them out.

Those injured were aged from their mid-20s to 30s.