Two hurt in early morning e-scooter crash

A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after an e-scooter crash in central Christchurch this morning.

A second person involved in the crash at the intersection of Bealey Ave and Manchester St was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

A police spokesperson said the crash, involving an e-scooter, was reported just before 4am on Friday.

Hato Hone St John sent three emergency vehicles to the scene. Two people were transported to Christchurch Hospital, one in a serious condition and the other moderate, a spokesperson said.