Two people from MIQ taken to Auckland hospital

Photo: Getty Images

Two people in managed isolation in Auckland have been transferred to hospital.

It is understood the pair have been removed from an MIQ hotel to Middlemore Hospital in South Auckland, Newshub is reporting.

At least one of the people was said to be showing acute Covid-19 symptoms and was taken from the Jet Park quarantine facility to Middlemore Hospital yesterday afternoon.

Both recent arrivals are reportedly in a stable condition.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health said they are looking into the situation and would provide an update at 1pm.

It is understood an ambulance was called to the Jet Park quarantine facility in Māngere.

St John, however, is referring all inquiries to do with MIQ to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Meanwhile, Middlemore Hospital doctors are currently treating a Covid patient from Fiji who arrived in the country just over a week ago.

The patient, a UN worker in her 60s, is currently in the hospital's intensive care unit. She is being treated in a negative pressure isolation room in a dedicated Covid-19 space.

Within 24 hours of the patient's arrival, a health worker treating the woman was quarantined after a PPE breach which officials have refused to give details about.