Two pilots dead after planes collide near Masterton

planecrashesmastertonnzmesupp.jpeg The two planes crashed on their approach to Hood Aerodrome. Photo: Supplied via NZME.

Two people are believed to have died when two light planes crashed into each on their final approach to Hood Aerodrome near Masterton.

An eyewitness has described the moment of impact, saying, "There was a hell of a bang and then they fell apart and came spiralling down".

Emergency services are responding the accident which happened near Hughes line.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called at 11.13am after two light aircraft had collided.

"They were on the ground on fire. We responded with crews from Masterton, Carterton, Greytown and Palmerston North.

"The fire has been extinguished and we are now assisting police operations."

A Wairarapa Aero Club member said the two aircraft collided on final approach to Hood Aerodrome. He said two pilots had died.

Newshub reported that Skydive Wellington had confirmed one of its planes was involved in the crash.

Hood Aerodrome, owned and operated by Masterton District Council, is supporting police and emergency services.

"We have a close-knit community at Hood Aerodrome and the incident has understandably rocked that community," Masterton Mayor Lyn Patterson said.

The organisations involved are also assisting police and the Civil Aviation Authority with the investigation.

Graham Pearce, who lives nearby, told Stuff he saw the two planes collide with each other in the air.

"There was a hell of a bang and then they fell apart and came spiralling down."

His neighbour Carolyn Playford told Stuff she also witnessed the mid-air accident.

"All I saw was these two planes hit and the debris just coming down."

She was feeling shaky after the incident. "When you saw all the debris coming down, it was like, 'Oh my God'.

lice said initial reports suggest injuries to more than one person.

The incident comes two days after a person died following a light plane crash near the north end of Coromandel Forest Park.