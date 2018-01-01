Two presumed dead after plane crashes in Northland

Two people are dead after a light plane crashed on farmland about four kilometres south of Te Kopuru just after midday.

Witnesses reported seeing debris fly off the northward-bound plane about a kilometre before it plunged into a paddock alongside the Northern Wairoa River.

Police said two people were dead after a plane crashed at Te Kopuru in Kaipara District.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 12.15pm.

The scene was being examined by the Serious Crash Unit and the crash would be referred to the Civil Aviation Authority and the coroner.