Two seriously hurt in Wellington hit-and-run

Police at the scene in Wellington early today. Photo: NZ Herald

Two people are in hospital, one in a critical condition, and two others have been arrested after a hit-and run incident in Wellington early today.

Police were called to the scene on Cable St about 1.15am after a report of a car hitting two pedestrians.

The car then fled the scene, which is across the street from Te Papa Museum.

The two injured people were taken to hospital – one in a serious condition, and one critical.

“Police immediately commenced area inquiries to find the car and it was located on Evans Bay Parade,” a police spokeswoman said.

“The occupants of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were arrested.”

She said charges would be laid inquiries were ongoing.