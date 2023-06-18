Sunday, 18 June 2023

Two seriously hurt in Wellington hit-and-run

    1. News
    2. National

    Police at the scene in Wellington early today. Photo: NZ Herald
    Police at the scene in Wellington early today. Photo: NZ Herald
    Two people are in hospital, one in a critical condition, and two others have been arrested after a hit-and run incident in Wellington early today.

    Police were called to the scene on Cable St about 1.15am after a report of a car hitting two pedestrians.

    The car then fled the scene, which is across the street from Te Papa Museum.

    The two injured people were taken to hospital – one in a serious condition, and one critical.

    “Police immediately commenced area inquiries to find the car and it was located on Evans Bay Parade,” a police spokeswoman said.

    “The occupants of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were arrested.”

    She said charges would be laid inquiries were ongoing.

    NZ Herald