Two seriously hurt in Wellington hit-and-run

Two people are in hospital, one in a critical condition, and two others have been arrested after a hit-and run incident in Wellington early today.
Police were called to the scene on Cable St about 1.15am after a report of a car hitting two pedestrians.
The car then fled the scene, which is across the street from Te Papa Museum.
The two injured people were taken to hospital – one in a serious condition, and one critical.
“Police immediately commenced area inquiries to find the car and it was located on Evans Bay Parade,” a police spokeswoman said.
“The occupants of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were arrested.”
She said charges would be laid inquiries were ongoing.