At least 70 trees have been stolen form the Manawatū Golf Club over the past three weeks, as thieves keep coming back for more.

Manager James Lovegrove said about $6000 worth of Griselinia - a native tree used for hedging - have been stolen on three occasions.

"Everyone's pretty gutted about it, the members are gutted, the person who sponsored the project is really disappointed."

A member of the golf club had donated $12,000 to plant the hedge, a project Lovegrove said the company could not have afforded alone.

"Like all clubs, we're facing lots of challenges ... we certainty haven't got money to spend to keep on replenishing hedges from thefts."

As the club had insurance, they planned to replant the trees but had concerns that the thieves would come back.

Security cameras would be put up, as well as fencing, he said.

A police spokesperson said they had received a report of a number of trees stolen over three weeks on separate occasions.

The spokesperson said police assessed the report but there were no sufficient lines of inquiry to follow.