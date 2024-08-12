Victim of 'tragic' skating rink accident named

Victor Schikker became the new Ashburton A&P Show president in 2022. Photo: Ashburton Courier

The man who died after falling and hitting his head at a Canterbury ice skating rink on Friday has been named.

Stuff has reported former Ashburton A&P Association president Victor Schikker, 67, died after the incident at the Staveley ice rink in the Ashburton District.

Schikker’s brother, Steve Schikker, told Stuff it was a "tragic accident".

Schikker, a father-of-three and well-known Mid Canterbury stock agent, was the second person to die at a Canterbury ice skating rink in two weeks.

On July 30, student Kymani Hiley-Hetaraka, 13, suffered an unsurvivable head injury while skating at the Alpine Ice Sports Centre in Christchurch.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition after her fall but died two days later.

Following the incident, Alpine Ice announced it had introduced a mandatory helmet policy for skaters at the rink.

Stuff reported Schikker was at a curling event he had organised at the Staveley ice rink when he fell backward and hit his head.

He was transported to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter in a critical condition but died on Sunday morning.

The rink is run by the Staveley Hall Society, which told Stuff the incident happened at a private curling session.

"Due to respecting the family's request for privacy at this time we will have no further comment," it said.

The death will be referred to the coroner, police said.