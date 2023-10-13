Voters told to steer clear of posting on social media

The Electoral Commission will keep an eye on social media and follow up on any complaints. Photo: Getty Images

Social media users are being warned not to make posts on voting or any aspect of political campaigns come election day.

Scrutineers will be on duty at polling stations across the motu over the next two days to "keep an eye on things".

No political campaigning is allowed on Saturday and all election billboards must be removed by midnight.

The Electoral Commission, which oversees the election, keeps an eye on social media and follows up on any complaints.

Chief electoral officer Karl Le Quesne has this advice: "We just advise everyone don't broadcast on social media about voting or campaigning on election day."

While it isn't long before voting booths shut up shop, it could be weeks before a final election result is declared.

As of Wednesday, more than 970,818 had cast their votes, leaving more than two and a half million still to vote.

Le Quesne expects more than one million votes to have been cast by the end of the day.

He told RNZ's Morning Report programme today this is ahead of 2017, but behind 2020.

"We are just getting really prepared for potentially quite a big day on election day."

He is urging people to make sure they have their say.

More than 2300 voting places will be open on Saturday from 9am to 7pm.

He advises people if they need help finding a polling station to look at the information in their EasyVote pack, go online here or call the Electoral Commission on 0800 36 76 56.

While the process is slightly quicker if voters take their EasyVote card with them, it is not essential.

For those who haven't enrolled yet, this can also be done at the polling station ahead of casting a vote.

As for the count, advance votes can start to be tallied from 9am on election day and they can be published from 7pm.

After 7pm votes cast during the day are counted with the commission aiming to have these totals published by around 10.30pm-11pm.

Early votes will be taken to headquarters by the end of today "in quite a big logistical exercise".

The commission expects 500,000 special votes to be cast and they will not be counted on election day because enrolment details have to be checked.

This can impact on coalition negotiations and affect the number of seats parties win.

"Both the overseas votes and the special votes can change the count in some electorates and the party vote so it's an important part of it.

"We need by law to allow time for those overseas votes that are cast in person around the world to come in and then we have to do that very careful checking of all the special votes that people are eligible to vote and that's why it takes the time it does."

The final results will be declared on November 3.