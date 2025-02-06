Waka turnout feature of Waitangi Day

Chairman of Ngā waka o Te Tai Tokerau Robert Gabel said there were more than 1000 waka paddlers (kaihoe), which was a record. Photo: RNZ

Thousands of people - and a number of waka - gathered for commemorations to celebrate Waitangi Day today.

Many had travelled to the same place where, 185 years prior, Māori and Pākehā had come together to sign Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Chairman of Ngā waka o Te Tai Tokerau Robert Gabel said he believed this year's turnout of 24 waka at Waitangi equalled the record previously set in 1990.

Gabel said this year's fleet featured many new waka, a lot of smaller waka and many built by the late Sir Hekenukumai Busby.

He said crews came from every corner of the country, including Tauranga, Tainui and Te Arawa.

The waka Mātaatua is pulled from the water, to be returned to its whare for another year. Photo: RNZ

Ngāti Whātua brought Te Kawau for the first time, which was built just a year ago and paddled in Barcelona as part of the America's Cup festivities.

Gabel said the 1000-plus kaihoe (paddlers) who stayed at Tent City - the week-long waka training camp at Bledisloe Domain, near Paihia - was easily a record.

The long-time waka exponent said a number of factors likely contributed to this year's record participation.

They included a growing sense of unity among Māori during the past year, and people wanting to show their support for the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Kaupapa waka changing lives

Dutch paddler Koos Wabeke travelled 32 hours around the world to take part in Thursday's Waitangi Day commemorations.

Wabeke said getting involved with kaupapa waka - and learning about the Māori world - had changed his life.

"It's such a magical feeling to be here, to support the kaupapa, to support practices that have been done for thousands of years by the Māori … when you arrive here, everybody's practising and the whole camp is buzzing with energy.

"I haven't found that feeling anywhere else in the world."

Wabeke said another thing that kept bringing him back was the friendships he had formed over the past 15 years.

"It's an insane thing to wrap your head around, but it's like you have family on the other side of the world. You're travelling for 32 hours, but you get out of the plane, and you're welcomed like you just came home, like you've walked in your mum's front door. That's the embrace you feel here."

The number of waka spectators also swelled, taking up most of the beach, road, bridge and even a nearby jetty.

Some even took to the water themselves, sailing small craft like dinghies and inflatable boats.

Māori wardens at the dawn service. Photo: RNZ

Dawn ceremony

But before waka hit the waters at Waitangi, hundreds gathered in the darkness before dawn.

People were wrapped in blankets and sleeping bags standing under the bright floodlights which lit the marae atea of Te Whare Rūnanga.

Ngāpuhi rangatira Hone Sadler recited a waerea to clear the path for the dawn to rise, heralding the day.

Sadler led a delegation of politicians and officials down the centre of the rows of chairs to the mahau of Te Whare Rūnanga.

A small group gathered near the shore performing chants and incantations.

Then as the sun rose, the once crisp and chilly morning turned hot with the grass drying and sand warming.

Manu moments

The Waitangi Bridge is a famous spot for rangatahi to jump off on Waitangi Day, doing 'manus'.

A manu, or bomb, is a form of diving with the ultimate goal of creating the largest splash. It is achieved by tucking your legs and torso into the shape of a 'V' just before hitting the water. The air trapped in the 'V' form splashes straight upward.

A highlight of Waitangi for many of the young people is the manu - diving off the bridge. Photo: RNZ

The best 'manu-ers' have years of practice and employ a mix of technique, speed and weight distribution.

Onlookers perched themselves upon the bridge to get a good view, some even got a bit wet from the splash-back.

More than 150 market stalls were also set up around the Treaty grounds, selling food from many different cultures alongside kai Māori favourites, including hangī, creamed paua, fry bread, and whitebait fritters.